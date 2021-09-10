 
Phil Collins addresses ongoing medical issues

Phil Collins recently sat down for a chat and addressed his ongoing medical woes and their impact upon his drumming skills.

The singer got candid during his interview on BBC Breakfast and started off by giving fans an update over the current status of his health.

He was quoted saying, “I'd love to but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand. So there are certain physical things that get in the way.”

He also went on to add, “I'm kind of physically challenged a bit which is very frustrating because I'd love to be playing up there with my son.”

