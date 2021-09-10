 
Friday Sep 10 2021
Kim Kardashian reacts to reactions by disgruntled workers

Kim Kardashian has finally responded to the claims made by disgruntled workers who are demanding full compensation for their time.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, “[Kim] alleges that all relevant times herein Plaintiff [crew] were provided with the rest breaks to which they were entitled.”

She also went on to assure that she “fully compensated” her workers for the mental labor they worked for as well.

For those unversed with the matter, it was previously reported by OK! Magazine that ‘disgruntled’ employees have slapped the beauty guru over claims that she failed to pay them proper overtime wages, on top of not being paid their regular workday wages.

