Emotional Aiman Khan breaks down during Minal Khan's nikkah: Watch Here

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are finally married!

The families of the bride and groom gathered for the Nikkah ceremony on Friday.

Although the Ikrams and Khans jointly have not shared official videos on their social media handles, photographer Maha Wajahat Khan has updated netizens with glimpses from the wedding.

In one of the videos, Minal's twin sister Aiman Khan was spotted in tears of joy as Minal signed her Nikkah papers around her mother and brothers.

Aiman, who slipped into an olive green pishwas for the day, broke down as she sat beside husband Muneeb Butt.

Take a look:







