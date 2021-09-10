 
Friday Sep 10 2021
Babar Azam finds 'rishta pic' for Hassan Ali

Friday Sep 10, 2021

Babar Azam (L ) says Hassan Ali (R) was looking nice all dressed up. Pictures via Twitter @babarazam258 @RealHa55an
  • Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam finds a ‘rishta picture’ for Hassan Ali.
  • Ali shares a new picture of himself on Twitter, all dressed up at an event.
  • Azam says Ali was 'looking nice'.

Like any other personality, Pakistani cricketers also actively participate in expressing their opinions over social media.

This time, Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam took to Twitter to announce that he has found a "rishta picture" for Hassan Ali.

The bowler had shared a new picture of himself all dressed up on Twitter on Friday.

"Dress to impress, always," wrote Ali.

This picture was later shared by Azam, saying Hassan was looking nice in the picture.

The captain added to his compliment by saying that it was a picture that could be used for matchmaking purposes. 

"Rishta pic lag rahi hai waisey," Azam wrote.

