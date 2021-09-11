Piers Morgan compares himself to Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan ended up being one of the big talking points at the National Television Awards (NTAs) on Thursday night.



Morgan - who was in the running for Best Presenter against Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and eventual winners Ant and Dec - did not receive desired response from the audience as he was booed by some of the stars in attendance, despite not actually being there.

The former daytime star’ name was called as a nominee during the ceremony – alongside a clip of him grilling former health secretary Matt Hancock on Good Morning Britain – members of the audience were heard booing, while others cheered.

The 56-year-old brushed this off the following morning on Twitter, while comparing himself to footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.

He tweeted: "Last night’s National Television Awards…Love the boos being drowned out by cheers… Ronaldo gets the same crowd reactions."

Ant and Dec took home the Best Presenter title, marking their 20th consecutive win in that category.