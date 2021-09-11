 
Saturday Sep 11 2021
Saturday Sep 11, 2021

Gigi Hadid amazes fans as she walks the Moschino runway

Gigi Hadid mesmerised fans at this year's New York Fashion Week, walking in two graphic fits from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection.

The mom to 11-month-old baby Khai sported a matching three piece set, including a crop top, skirt and tweed jacket, featuring designer Jeremy Scott's statement cartoons.

Zayn Malik's sweetheart also rocked  a Moschino logo necklace, a pink belt, and playful pink earrings, carrying a white bag embellished with beads to match the light blue, pink and yellow color scheme.

In her second appearance, the supermodel wore a strapless gown printed with friendly cartoon animals, with a thigh-high slit and one statement puff sleeve, paired with yellow heels and a large baby bottle.

Gigi Hadid simply won hearts with her amazing walk, attracting massive praise from fans and admirers.

