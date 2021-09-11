Gigi Hadid amazes fans as she walks the Moschino runway

Gigi Hadid mesmerised fans at this year's New York Fashion Week, walking in two graphic fits from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection.



The mom to 11-month-old baby Khai sported a matching three piece set, including a crop top, skirt and tweed jacket, featuring designer Jeremy Scott's statement cartoons.



Zayn Malik's sweetheart also rocked a Moschino logo necklace, a pink belt, and playful pink earrings, carrying a white bag embellished with beads to match the light blue, pink and yellow color scheme.

In her second appearance, the supermodel wore a strapless gown printed with friendly cartoon animals, with a thigh-high slit and one statement puff sleeve, paired with yellow heels and a large baby bottle.

Gigi Hadid simply won hearts with her amazing walk, attracting massive praise from fans and admirers.