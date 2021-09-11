 
Saturday Sep 11 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Johnny Lever prays for speedy recovery of Umer Sharif

Johnny Lever prays for speedy recovery of Umer Sharif

Indian comedian and film actor Johnny Lever has prayed for the speedy recovery of Pakistan's comedy king Umer Sharif.

In a video message, the Dulhe Raja actor paid a rich tribute to Umer.

Johnny said, “Our beloved star Umar Sharif is unwell these days. I am so sad to hear this.”

The Bollywood actor also urged his fans to pray for Umar’s speedy recovery. “Umar bhai May God bless you with good health,” he added.

Umer Sharif, the recipient of the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his contributions as a comedian, actor and producer in the showbiz industry, has been unwell for some time.

On Friday, Umer’s wife Zareen Umer updated fans about his health saying next 24 hours are critical for him.

In a message from the official Facebook page of the comedy king, Zareen said, “24 hours are critical for umer please pray as much as you can! Mrs zareen umer.”


