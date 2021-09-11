 
Saturday Sep 11 2021
Saturday Sep 11, 2021

How Vicky Kaushal’s family reacted to Katrina Kaif engagement rumours

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal recently opened up about diva Katrina Kaif and her rumoured boyfriend Vicky’s engagement rumours and his family reaction over it.

Talking to Indian media, Sunny revealed that his family had a good laugh when the rumours of the Sooryavanshi actor and his brother surfaced online.

He said that their parents teased Vicky and jokingly asked him to treat them with sweets.

The actor’s brother recalled Vicky had gone to the gym when the rumours started. When he came back home, dad jokingly teased him, asking him to treat them all with sweets as he is now engaged to Katrina Kaif.

Replying to his father, Vicky stated that since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too, Sunny added.

