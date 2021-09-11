Centre forms board to decide whether Umer Sharif must be sent abroad for treatment

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry visit Umer Sharif at a private hospital in Karachi. — Social media

KARACHI: The federal government announced on Saturday it has formed a medical board for the treatment of celebrated veteran comedian and actor Umer Sharif.

The board has been tasked to decide whether or not to send the actor abroad for treatment for a heart ailment he is suffering from.

Earlier today, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry visited Umer Sharif at a private hospital in the city.

Later in a conversation with the media, Ismail said that he met Umer Sharif, and that the actor underwent dialysis today.

The comedian had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate his treatment abroad.

The governor said: "On his appeal, the premier directed [Adviser on Health Dr Faisal Sultan] to take up the matter and see how Umer Sharif can be helped."

Ismail said that a board comprising Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Yawar has been constituted. "Action be will be taken in the light of the decision taken by the board of doctors," Ismail said.

"Whether the actor needs an air ambulance or business class travel, whatever the board decides, it will be implemented," he added.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan "I am here to meet Umer Sharif".

Chaudhry said further action will be taken after the Ministry of Health makes a decision and the government will "fully support" it.

"Treatment for heart ailments is possible in Pakistan but the decision has to be made by the doctors. Let the doctors decide about his treatment," he said.



