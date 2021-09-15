 
Wednesday Sep 15, 2021
PIA inducts first of two Airbus 320 into its fleet in Islamabad

The process to induct the aircraft had slowed down because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • PIA acquires two Airbus A320 on dry lease.
  • These two aircraft have been acquired on dry lease from the Bank of Utah, US.
  • PIA plans to upgrade its fleet with new versions of fuel efficient latest technology aircraft. 

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has acquired two new Airbus 320 for its fleet, The News reported Wednesday.

The first A320 aircraft reached Islamabad Tuesday morning, with the second aircraft expected to arrive in a couple of weeks.

PIA had issued tender for acquisition of the aircraft on lease. These two aircraft have been acquired on dry lease from the Bank of Utah, US under PIA's plan to upgrade its fleet with new versions of fuel efficient latest technology aircraft. 

Both vintage 2017-manufactured aircraft have a passenger capacity of 170 seats.

The process to induct the aircraft had slowed down because of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

PIA's aim is to provide the best services to its customers with fuel efficient, latest aircrafts, PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik was reported as saying by the publication.

Malik instructed PIA engineering and concerned departments to immediately fulfil all necessary requirements and bring the aircraft into operation as soon as possible.

