Wednesday Sep 15 2021
Andrew Garfield thinks Tom Holland is the ‘perfect’ Peter Parker and Spider-Man

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

American actor Andrew Garfield has thrown his weight behind Tom Holland as his successor in the Spider-Man role.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Social Network star dubbed Holland as the perfect Spider-Man.

"Tom Holland is just the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man. And I get to just be a fan again, which is my preferred position, to be able to sit in the audience and just kind of go, 'Yeah, you screwed up, mate. You didn't do it as well as you could have done,'" he shared.

Garfield also once again denied his involvement in the upcoming third instalment of the franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Earlier, during an interview with Variety, the 38-year-old had spoken about the rumors surrounding his involvement in the third film.

"I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I'm a fan as well,” he said.

"You can't help but imagine scenes and moments of 'Oh, my God, how [expletive] cool would it be if they did that?'" he said.

"But it's important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware I am involved in,” he went on to say.

“But I know I'm not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don't know what's happening. No matter what I say, I'm [expletive]. It's either going to be really disappointing for people or it's going to be really exciting,” he said. 

