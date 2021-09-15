Army helicopter rescues three stranded mountaineers from Rakaposhi

A Pakistan Army helicopter rescues three stranded mountaineers Wednesday morning.

Mountaineers shifted to Gilgit, confirms deputy commissioner.

Mountaineers had summitted Rakaposhi on September 8, Karakoram Club.

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Army helicopter has rescued three stranded mountaineers, including a Pakistani, from the Rakaposhi Mountain on Wednesday morning.

A Pakistani climber named Wajidullah Nagri, and two Czech Republic mountaineers had been stuck at an altitude of 6,900 metres on the mountain for the past five days.

Taking to Twitter, Deputy Commissioner Nagar Zulqarnain Khan confirmed all three mountaineers have been rescued by the army.

He said that the mountaineers have been shifted to Gilgit and thanked the Pakistan Army for saving the lives of the stranded mountaineers.

Helicopters to rescue the climbers had arrived in Hunza Sunday and started a rescue operation to bring them back.