 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Army helicopter rescues three stranded mountaineers from Rakaposhi

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

  • A Pakistan Army helicopter rescues three stranded mountaineers Wednesday morning.
  • Mountaineers shifted to Gilgit, confirms deputy commissioner. 
  • Mountaineers had summitted Rakaposhi on September 8, Karakoram Club.

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Army helicopter has rescued three stranded mountaineers, including a Pakistani, from the Rakaposhi Mountain on Wednesday morning.

A Pakistani climber named Wajidullah Nagri, and two Czech Republic mountaineers had been stuck at an altitude of 6,900 metres on the mountain for the past five days.

Taking to Twitter, Deputy Commissioner Nagar Zulqarnain Khan confirmed all three mountaineers have been rescued by the army. 

He said that the mountaineers have been shifted to Gilgit and thanked the Pakistan Army for saving the lives of the stranded mountaineers.

Related items

Helicopters to rescue the climbers had arrived in Hunza Sunday and started a rescue operation to bring them back. 

More From Pakistan:

Five terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation

Five terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation
FIA DG inaugurates 'Case Management System' at agency headquarters

FIA DG inaugurates 'Case Management System' at agency headquarters
Pakistan, UAE agree to remain in close contact over Afghanistan

Pakistan, UAE agree to remain in close contact over Afghanistan
Red List review: Lack of genomic surveillance in Pakistan still a worry for UK

Red List review: Lack of genomic surveillance in Pakistan still a worry for UK
'Hard not to doubt govt's intentions': Media bodies cast aspersions on PMDA

'Hard not to doubt govt's intentions': Media bodies cast aspersions on PMDA
OGRA recommends increase in petrol price

OGRA recommends increase in petrol price
Sindh govt allows businesses to remain open till 10 pm, ends work from home condition

Sindh govt allows businesses to remain open till 10 pm, ends work from home condition
Afghan women footballers reach Lahore with families, coaches

Afghan women footballers reach Lahore with families, coaches
Jaffer's parents not nominated in Noor Mukadam murder case, lawyer tells court

Jaffer's parents not nominated in Noor Mukadam murder case, lawyer tells court
SC rejects plea against appointment of chief election commissioner

SC rejects plea against appointment of chief election commissioner
Knowing Rahimullah Yusufzai

Knowing Rahimullah Yusufzai
Strengthening the Public Accounts Committees

Strengthening the Public Accounts Committees

Latest

view all