 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen finds Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s throwback photo to wish him on 37th birthday

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

Queen finds Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s throwback photo to wish him on 37th birthday
Queen finds Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s throwback photo to wish him on 37th birthday

British Queen Elizabeth II, who shares a close bond with her grandson Prince Harry, celebrated 37th birthday of the Duke of Sussex with a sweet throwback photo of him and his wife Meghan Markle.

The Buckingham Palace posted Queen’s birthday message for Prince Harry on its official royal family Instagram and Twitter handles simultaneously with numerous throwback photos of him.

Prince Harry’s adorable photos including a picture with Meghan Markle during their royal tour of Australia in 2018 were shared with a sweet birthday note from the Queen.

The photos were posted with caption “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!”

Harry is likely to celebrate his 37th birthday with Meghan Markle and their children two-year-old son Archie and three-month-old daughter Lilibet at their Montecito home.

He is currently in the US, where he lives with his family in a £11 million mansion in Montecito, California.

Earlier, Prince Harry also received love and sweet wishes from his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton on his 37th birthday.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among Time's 100 most-influential people of 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among Time's 100 most-influential people of 2021
Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls criticising her Met Gala look

Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls criticising her Met Gala look

UK High Court accepts Virginia Giuffre's request to notify Prince Andrew

UK High Court accepts Virginia Giuffre's request to notify Prince Andrew

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' moves beyond #MeToo

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' moves beyond #MeToo

Nicki Minaj sparks feud with England PM Borris Johnson over Covid-19 shot

Nicki Minaj sparks feud with England PM Borris Johnson over Covid-19 shot
Do Kate Middleton, Prince William want a 4th child?

Do Kate Middleton, Prince William want a 4th child?
Sussex feud has strengthened William, Kate's marriage, reveals expert

Sussex feud has strengthened William, Kate's marriage, reveals expert

Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari 'in no rush' to get married

Britney Spears, fiancé Sam Asghari 'in no rush' to get married
Thomas Markle attacks Meghan for keeping kids away from grandparents

Thomas Markle attacks Meghan for keeping kids away from grandparents
Travis Scott says his lifestyle changed after Stormi's birth

Travis Scott says his lifestyle changed after Stormi's birth
Universal to list as music streaming picks up

Universal to list as music streaming picks up
Prince Harry receives love from Kate Middleton, Prince William on his birthday

Prince Harry receives love from Kate Middleton, Prince William on his birthday

Latest

view all