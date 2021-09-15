Queen finds Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s throwback photo to wish him on 37th birthday

British Queen Elizabeth II, who shares a close bond with her grandson Prince Harry, celebrated 37th birthday of the Duke of Sussex with a sweet throwback photo of him and his wife Meghan Markle.

The Buckingham Palace posted Queen’s birthday message for Prince Harry on its official royal family Instagram and Twitter handles simultaneously with numerous throwback photos of him.

Prince Harry’s adorable photos including a picture with Meghan Markle during their royal tour of Australia in 2018 were shared with a sweet birthday note from the Queen.

The photos were posted with caption “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!”

Harry is likely to celebrate his 37th birthday with Meghan Markle and their children two-year-old son Archie and three-month-old daughter Lilibet at their Montecito home.

He is currently in the US, where he lives with his family in a £11 million mansion in Montecito, California.

Earlier, Prince Harry also received love and sweet wishes from his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton on his 37th birthday.