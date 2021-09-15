 
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
Kim Kardashian claps back at trolls criticising her Met Gala look

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021

Kim Kardashian did not stay silent and decided to clap back at trolls commenting on her widely-talked Met Gala look.

The reality TV star had left the fanbase divided when she showed up at the grand event donning an all-black Balenciaga ensemble which covered her body including her face.

The bold look featured a T-shirt, T-shirt dress, leggings, boots, a dramatic train as well as a face covering.

Many thought that the dramatic look was not only unconventional but also did not follow the theme laid down by the organisers of the prestigious event.

Following the revelation of her look, social began to flood with memes about her looking like a "dementor" among other things.  

The Skims founder then took to Instagram to share a slew of photos of the outfit and behind-the-scenes snaps with her glam team and defended her dress choice.

With reference to the Met Gala's theme of "American independence", she captioned the post: "What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!"

