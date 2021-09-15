 
Wednesday Sep 15 2021
How did Kendall Jenner find out about Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy?

How did Kendall Jenner find out about Kylie Jenners second pregnancy?

Since Kylie Jenner revealed her second pregnancy news to the world many wondered how the makeup mogul’s family reacted.

Kendall Jenner recently shared how she felt when she found out about the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s pregnancy.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon the model revealed that she was not surprised at the revelation and rather said that she expected her sister to become a mother once more.

She added that Kylie called her and showed her a picture of her sonogram.

"I wasn't really shocked because I felt like it could happen someday soon. But I was excited. I was very excited and it's just a blessing."

Jimmy then asked her if she was a good baby-sitter and she responded saying that wanted to be the cool and likable one. 

"It's really fun," she said.

He then asked if her boyfriend Devin Booker helped her out. 

"He loves them. Him and Stormi have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him and I'm jealous sometimes," Kendall said referring to Kylie's three-year-old daughter, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

