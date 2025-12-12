Ana de Armas ditches Tom Cruise as she shares flirty banter with Lewis Hamilton

Ana de Armas, iconic actress who is best known for her roles in Blonde and No Time to Die, appeared to be moving past from Tom Cruise as she enjoyed life post-split.

The 37-year-old Cuban actress spotted in Los Angeles showing off her toned figure in black crop top and high waisted leggings after a tough workout at Tracy Anderson Method Studio.

Ana kept her profile lowkey with large sunglasses while carrying a cream jacket and a water bottle.

Sources revealed that the Ghosted actress ended her nine-month romance with the Mission Impossible actor in October because reportedly she was somehow overwhelmed by the actor’s lifestyle.

An insider also told UsWeekly that things moved very quickly, making her uncomfortable than ever which led her to think about breaking things with him.

While Tom and Ana’s relationship is on a pause for now, the source further added that the lovebirds still share beautiful chemistry and are said to be good friends.

The Night Clerk actress’ appearance came right after she shared a flirty banter with British car racer Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier this month.

The Formula One star, 40, gave the 27-year-old actress private tour of Ferrari garage and explained how the inner things work in there, sparking excitement among fans.

However, the duo’s meetup sparked buzz among their fans, as Lewis is also a friend of Tom’s.

Moreover, Lewis once hoped to appear in Top Gun: Maverick after Ana offered him a role which he couldn’t take because of his busy schedule.

Despite missing out the opportunity, the car racer is now a good friend of both stars.

Furthermore, Ana de Armas is now focusing on her career, health and routine while trying to move on from her high profile romance with Hollywood legend Tom Cruise.