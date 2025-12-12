Taylor Swift revealed the terrible condition she performed during Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has proven once again that the show must go on, even under the toughest circumstances.

The pop star revealed during her recent appearance at The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that she battled with stomach bugs 'multiple times' while performing on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

“For me, when I’m on tour, especially the Eras Tour, I just make a decision at the beginning of the tour that there’s no option to not go on stage,” the Fate of Ophelia hitmaker shared with the host.

“That’s not an option, and it’s not an option to perform, like, ‘I think I’ll do this show at a level six tonight.’ That’s not an option.”

Travis Kelce's fiancée continued, “Even if you have the stomach flu, which I had multiple times during the tour, my goal was, like, never let them know you have the stomach flu.”

The 14-time Grammy winner confessed that her dazzling costumes, including the bedazzled Versace bodysuit she wore to kick off each show in the Lover era, helped her push through the physical pain.

The Eras Tour comprised of 149 shows and travelled across five continents.

It grossed billions and became the highest-grossing tour in history.

Now, Swift is giving her fans a glimpse into her tour journey in Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, a six-part Disney+ docuseries premiering December 12, alongside The Final Show, a concert film of her last Vancouver performance.