Taylor Swift highlights love for Travis Kelce with sweet gesture

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift offer candid glimpse into their life in docuseries

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can call each other honey if they want to, along with the other nicknames they have for each other.

The 35-year-old pop superstar shared a close glimpse into her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 36, in her newly released docuseries, Eras Tour: End of an Era, which developed while she was on the record-breaking tour.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker included footage of herself on the drive back to her hotel after a show, during which the first thing she did was call her then-boyfriend.

The 14-time-Grammy winner told her beau about the show and how happy she was, and eagle-eyed Swifties noticed how Kelce’s name was saved on the singer’s phone.

While the screen showed a blurry image of the contact, fans could clearly make out some fire heart emojis, and had different guesses about the name.

Most fans thought the name said “Travis,” but many believed that it said “baby,” while some thought it was a long name to be that, and guessed “sweetie” or “honey.”

The now-fiancés' entire conversation left fans giggling at how Kelce and Swift match each other's energies, and show up for each other despite their equally demanding schedules.