James Gunn hints at a messy side to Supergirl in new film

James Gunn recently revealed new details about the upcoming Supergirl film, describing the character as “far from the flawless heroes audiences are used to.”

While speaking in New York alongside Milly Alcock, who will play Kara Zor-El, the 59-year-old filmmaker explained that the story will now present a more human touch and imperfect version of Supergirl.

The preview dramatically hinted at a young hero facing personal struggles, difficult choices and cosmic challenges, sharing that the film will dive into her imperfections.

However, Gunn said that female superheroes are often written as perfect, but this story takes a different approach now with new vision than ever.

The moviem, which is directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, has a long journey.

It first started in 2018 and it paused during the pandemic and later it got under Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe.

Moreover, Sasha Calle was firstly attached to the role but Alcock was ultimately got casted.

According to Gillespie, the story draws from the comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, playing Kara as someone who is carrying many unresolved traumas while handling a mission that gets complicated.

In the teaser, Supergirl compare herself with Superman, saying that he “sees the good in everyone” while she “sees the truth.”

The event, then, came amid doubtfully for Warner Bros., which faced a few corporate changes.

Gunn later talked about it and reassured that the film’s release is not expected to be affected, noting such transitions would take time.

For the unversed, the Supergirl promises to feel real and powerful, offering audiences a hero with vulnerabilities, impulsive choices and a story that will go beyond superhero’s perfection.