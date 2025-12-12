 
Cruz Beckham, Jackie Apostle drops romantic snaps with green jumper moment

The sweet memories between the lovebirds were captured at the MLS Champions

December 12, 2025

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostle exuded powerful energy in a series of Instagram pictures shared by the songwriter on Thursday. 

The Brazilian beauty looked stunning as she cosied up to Cruz in one shot, wrapping her arms around him as he planted a kiss on her cheek. 

The sweet memories between the lovebirds were captured at the MLS Champions over the weekend, where the pair celebrated David Beckham's Inter Miami team's victory.

In another shot, the pair are seen wearing matching green jumpers, looking undeniably adorable. 

Jackie captioned the post: 'the city.'

Jackie and Cruz spent the weekend with the Beckhams as they attended the MLS Cup finals. 

It comes after Cruz appeared to extend an olive branch to his estranged brother earlier this week when he shared a throwback post from happier times. He posted a picture of himself with his brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and David.

The Beckham men were posing shirtless together during their sun-soaked family holiday in 2021. Cruz had captioned the post at the time: 'Love you guys @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham.'

However, the two brothers have continued to keep their distance from each other online and still do not follow one another on Instagram, after it was revealed by the DailyMail earlier this year how Cruz and Romeo had removed their eldest sibling.

