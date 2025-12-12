Did Lewis Capaldi throw shade at Taylor Swift: Truth revealed

Taylor Swift and Lewis Capaldi sparked rumours of tension during show together

Taylor Swift and Lewis Capaldi both joined Graham Norton on his show together this year, and viewers speculated some awkwardness in their interactions.

The 35-year-old pop superstar was at the show to promote her album, The Life of a Showgirl, while Capaldi was about to release his new EP which he said he “wasn’t allowed to talk about.”

The Someone You Loved hitmaker set the record clear during his new interview on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday, December 11, and said, “I’ll use a word here. That’s hogwash.”

Speaking about the conversation on social media, Capaldi continued, “I saw a TikTok about that. And it’s a woman being like, ‘Taylor did this and she’s evil’ and this and that. And I’m going like, ‘That’s completely made up.’”

The Survived singer went on to explain the real reason why he did not want to discuss the upcoming release, noting that his EP was not announced at the time so his label asked him to not talk about it before the announcement.

During the interview, when Graham asked the singer about his new EP that’s coming out, he said, “‘Oh, I thought I wasn’t meant to mention it’ prompting Swift to ask, ‘Who said that?’”

Which is why, Capaldi said people caught on to that and “thought, well… the TikTok I saw was a woman. Some lady speculating…so, I think she thought that was what [Swift] was thinking. But that was complete bulls---. I can swear. It was complete f---ing bulls---.”