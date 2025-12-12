Taylor Swift shares her initial reaction to Vienna 'terrorist plot'

Taylor Swift takes fans behind-the-scenes in her new documentary, 'The Eras Tour | The End of an Era'

It’s the life of a show girl, babe. Taylor Swift is reflecting on how she resumed her Eras Tour just days after a thwarted terrorist plot forced her to cancel her shows in Vienna last year.

In the first episode of her new documentary, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour | The End of an Era (released Friday, December 12), the pop megastar takes fans back to the immediate aftermath of the August 2024 incident. Just days later, she would resume the tour in London.

“I thought this would be a tour I would be proud of. It’s like a force to be reckoned with in global culture. So, never in my life think we would have a terrorist plot,” Swift, 35, shared in a sit-down interview before her London shows.

For the multi-grammy winner, the upcoming London concert was “the first one I feel like — I don’t know — I’m skating on thin ice or something. We’ve had a series of violent, scary things happen on the tour. Like, we dodged a massacre situation and so I’ve just been kind of all over the place,” she said, reiterating, “We dodged a massacre.”

The London concert carried extra emotional weight as Swift had invited the families of the victims of a separate knife attack incident at a children’s Taylor Swift-themed party in July.

Fighting through her nerves, the Life of a Showgirl creator told herself, “I want to keep all the nerves I have away from the crowd because when you’re sort of the ringleader of this show, they can sense any kind of shift energetically in you…”

Two people were arrested in Vienna last August for planning an attack on one of Swift’s three shows in Vienna. All three shows were cancelled as a result.

When Swift finally broke her silence a few weeks later, she told her Instagram followers, “The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”