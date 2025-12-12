DC Studio co-CEO reveals Jason Momoa's reaction to Lobo casting

Following the Supergirl first trailer release, the fans got a glimpse of galactic motorcycle-riding bounty hunter, Lobo.

The character, who is one of several new characters making their onscreen debut, is set to be played by Jason Momoa.

Momoa is not new to DC Studio films, he has starred as Aquaman in the previous era of DC heroes.

However, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly at Supergirl trailer preview event, the studio’s co-CEO Peter Safran opened up about Momoa's interest in Lobo.

"He's been talking about it forever,” Safran said. "He was talking about it when he was doing Aquaman with me. He was talking about, 'I'd rather be doing Lobo.'”

Sharing his excitement about landing the dream role, Safran said, “When the day was announced that we got this job [leading DC], he texted both of us in all caps, 'LOBO,' with 10 exclamation marks. That was it… and a few Xs.”

Alongside Momoa, Supergirl star Milly Alcock plays the lead role of Kara Zor-El.

In the film, she meets a young alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley), who asks Kara for help in seeking revenge on those who killed her family.

The rest of the cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts as the villain Krem of the Yellow Hills, David Krumholtz as Supergirl's father Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as her mother, Alura In-Ze.

Supergirl is slated for release on June 26, 2026.