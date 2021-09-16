Jennifer Aniston admits ‘Friends’ reunion was more ‘melancholic’ than ‘nostalgic’

American actor Jennifer Aniston is dishing inside details about the recent Friends reunion that made headlines all across the globe.



The Murder Mystery star, 52, said reuniting with her costars from the iconic nineties’ sitcom was ‘melancholic', during an appearance on Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast.

“We didn't know what it would look like. I mean, we've been hearing about it for a long time. We knew that people wanted [it] — fans really wanted some kind of reunion," she said.

"But why unwrap the perfectly packaged [series]? You know, leave it where it was. Let's not disrupt it,” said the actor.

"So when Ben Winston, our producer-director, came to each of us with his idea, it just resonated with all of us,” Aniston shared.

"And it didn't sound like something that would cheapen or tarnish something that was perfectly left in its place,” she added.

"I think it really took us all down way harder than we anticipated. Because in your mind, you think, 'Oh, this will be really fun to time travel.' It turns out, oh, ouch — it's kind of hard to time travel,” she added.

"All of a sudden, here you are. And, you know, 16 years, a lot has gone on for each of us. And 16 years ago, we were all sort of wide-eyed and bushy-tailed and sort of had our whole lives ahead of us, even though we were heartbroken to say goodbye to these 10 years and this family and these people and the job we all love to do. And it brought so much joy to fans and ourselves. I mean, it was like having a happy pill every single day,” said the actor.

"Going back there, it's nostalgic in a way that's kind of also a little melancholy, you know. Because a lot has changed and we have all gone down different roads, not so easy and some easy ... for each of us,” she said.

The host asked Aniston whether there was any part of the reunion that had to be edited out, to which she said: "There was a period where we were all kind of in a puddle.”

"I don't think we broke David. But even LeBlanc broke at one point. You know, Mr. Tough Guy. You know, our brother. Mr. Impenetrable. Our big brother who would kill anybody if they looked at you wrong. Even he got a little misty,” she shared.