Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez could get married soon: report

Hollywood lovebirds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are taking their relationship forward at quite a rapid pace.



According to circulating reports, fans might soon be able to hear wedding bells as the power couple has plans to get engaged and tie the knot in the near future.

Per a report by Us Weekly, citing a source, J.Lo and Affleck, who got engaged previously in September 2003 and broke up soon after in 2004, are looking to pick it up right where they left off.

“They feel so blessed to be living this real-life fairy tale, and will be getting engaged—then married—down the line. Without any shadow of doubt,” said the insider.

“Going red carpet official was a wonderful experience, and they were just so proud to shout their love from the rooftops like they did,” shared the source about their recent red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival.

“The messages were pouring in from all over Hollywood and beyond, saying how cute they looked, and that meant the world to both Ben and J.Lo,” they said.