 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez could get married soon: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Hollywood lovebirds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are taking their relationship forward at quite a rapid pace. 

According to circulating reports, fans might soon be able to hear wedding bells as the power couple has plans to get engaged and tie the knot in the near future.

Per a report by Us Weekly, citing a source, J.Lo and Affleck, who got engaged previously in September 2003 and broke up soon after in 2004, are looking to pick it up right where they left off.

“They feel so blessed to be living this real-life fairy tale, and will be getting engaged—then married—down the line. Without any shadow of doubt,” said the insider.

“Going red carpet official was a wonderful experience, and they were just so proud to shout their love from the rooftops like they did,” shared the source about their recent red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival.

“The messages were pouring in from all over Hollywood and beyond, saying how cute they looked, and that meant the world to both Ben and J.Lo,” they said. 

More From Entertainment:

Malala praises Angelina Jolie for writing a book for children

Malala praises Angelina Jolie for writing a book for children

Trinidad health minister rubbishes Nicki Minaj's Covid-19 vaccine claims

Trinidad health minister rubbishes Nicki Minaj's Covid-19 vaccine claims

Ex Victoria's Secret model said she was fired for gaining half an inch on hips

Ex Victoria's Secret model said she was fired for gaining half an inch on hips
Emmy Awards 2021: List of nominees in key categories

Emmy Awards 2021: List of nominees in key categories
Elton John delays European tour due to hip pain

Elton John delays European tour due to hip pain
'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards

'The Crown', 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's friendship has hit a rough patch: source

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick's friendship has hit a rough patch: source
Octavia Spencer apologises to Britney Spears after viral prenup quip

Octavia Spencer apologises to Britney Spears after viral prenup quip
Ed Sheeran on US award shows: 'They have quite an uncomfortable atmosphere'

Ed Sheeran on US award shows: 'They have quite an uncomfortable atmosphere'
'The Morning Show's new season discusses COVID-19 and cancel culture

'The Morning Show's new season discusses COVID-19 and cancel culture
Prince William, Kate focusing on being Queen's rock amid feud with Harry

Prince William, Kate focusing on being Queen's rock amid feud with Harry
Wendy Williams contracts ‘breakthrough case of COVID-19'

Wendy Williams contracts ‘breakthrough case of COVID-19'

Latest

view all