 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
Web Desk

All of my dramas receive very good ratings: Hiba Bukhari

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

All of my dramas receive very good ratings: Hiba Bukhari
All of my dramas receive very good ratings: Hiba Bukhari

Actor Hiba Bukhari is touching on her trail of successful dramas.

Only a few years into her promising career, Hiba Bukhari is proud to have not yet seen a flop drama.

Speaking in a local talk show recently, the Deewangi actor gushed over her LSA'21 Best Actress nomination.

"Masha Allah, Alhamdulillah all of my dramas receive very good ratings, even if they are aired at 9 PM," divulged Hiba.

She continued, "I cannot recall any drama of mine that did not bag good ratings."

On the work front, Hiba is currently garnering praises from audiences amid her ongoing drama, GEO TV's Fitoor.

Want to see your favorite stars winning? Click Here to make your vote count!

More From Showbiz:

Veteran actor Talat Iqbal hospitalised in critical condition

Veteran actor Talat Iqbal hospitalised in critical condition

Watch: Asim Azhar, Bilal Maqsood turn up the heat in joint jamming session

Watch: Asim Azhar, Bilal Maqsood turn up the heat in joint jamming session
Hiba Bukhari relishes success in the small screen, expresses gratitude

Hiba Bukhari relishes success in the small screen, expresses gratitude
Umer Sharif granted US visa for cancer treatment

Umer Sharif granted US visa for cancer treatment
Usman Mukhtar responds to his co-leads getting married: 'Even I am trying to figure out '

Usman Mukhtar responds to his co-leads getting married: 'Even I am trying to figure out '
Watch: Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan kill it at the dance floor in video from Dholki

Watch: Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan kill it at the dance floor in video from Dholki
Umer Sharif's wife 'promises' him better health in emotional note

Umer Sharif's wife 'promises' him better health in emotional note
Iqra Aziz says she still can’t believe she has become a mother

Iqra Aziz says she still can’t believe she has become a mother
TikToker Jannat Mirza gets 'best birthday surprise' from rumored fiancé Umer Butt

TikToker Jannat Mirza gets 'best birthday surprise' from rumored fiancé Umer Butt
Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic post after Kareena Kapoor’s shocking reaction on her all-black look

Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic post after Kareena Kapoor’s shocking reaction on her all-black look
Usman Mukhtar finally joins Twitter

Usman Mukhtar finally joins Twitter
Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz have not yet shared son Kabir's photo for this reason

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz have not yet shared son Kabir's photo for this reason

Latest

view all