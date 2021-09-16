Watch: Asim Azhar, Bilal Maqsood turn up the heat in joint jamming session

Watch: Asim Azhar, Bilal Maqsood turn up the heat with joint jamming session

Asim Azhar and Bilal Maqsood are jamming to their favourite songs, swooning fans with their amazing melodies.

On Wednesday, Strings alum Bilal turned to his Instagram and shared videos of him and Asim singing along from earlier night.

"He came for work but was sweet enough to entertain all of us," Bilal captioned alongside the videos.

Asim as well returned praises on his Instagram handle while reposting the videos.



"so I didn't know @bilalxmaqsood doesn't really like to sing in front of family at home.... But I requested him to sing my favourite Strings song...which he did...and I did too! thank you Bilal bhai for always being so amazing," wrote Asim.



