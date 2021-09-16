 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Sep 16 2021
By
EBEleen Bukhari

Katrina Kaif celebrates her goofy self in new snaps: See Photos

By
EBEleen Bukhari

Thursday Sep 16, 2021

Katrina Kaif celebrates her goofy self in new snaps: See Photos

Indian actor Katrina Kaif is relishing with joy in her latest social media update.

Turning to her Instagram, Katrina Kaif marked Thursday with a series of adorable photos from her ongoing trip abroad.

Katrina slipped into a grey hoodie paired with blue jeans. The diva also let her tresses flow in the air as she twirled around in a park.

Katrina, who is currently shooting for Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, started with working for a spell in Russia. The team later landed in Turkey before shooting in Austria.

More From Showbiz:

Naimal Khawar Khan embraces her 'sukoon' Mustafa in affectionate photo

Naimal Khawar Khan embraces her 'sukoon' Mustafa in affectionate photo
Veteran actor Talat Iqbal hospitalised in critical condition

Veteran actor Talat Iqbal hospitalised in critical condition

Watch: Asim Azhar, Bilal Maqsood turn up the heat in joint jamming session

Watch: Asim Azhar, Bilal Maqsood turn up the heat in joint jamming session
Hiba Bukhari relishes success in the small screen, expresses gratitude

Hiba Bukhari relishes success in the small screen, expresses gratitude
All of my dramas receive very good ratings: Hiba Bukhari

All of my dramas receive very good ratings: Hiba Bukhari
Umer Sharif granted US visa for cancer treatment

Umer Sharif granted US visa for cancer treatment
Usman Mukhtar responds to his co-leads getting married: 'Even I am trying to figure out '

Usman Mukhtar responds to his co-leads getting married: 'Even I am trying to figure out '
Watch: Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan kill it at the dance floor in video from Dholki

Watch: Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan kill it at the dance floor in video from Dholki
Umer Sharif's wife 'promises' him better health in emotional note

Umer Sharif's wife 'promises' him better health in emotional note
Iqra Aziz says she still can’t believe she has become a mother

Iqra Aziz says she still can’t believe she has become a mother
TikToker Jannat Mirza gets 'best birthday surprise' from rumored fiancé Umer Butt

TikToker Jannat Mirza gets 'best birthday surprise' from rumored fiancé Umer Butt
Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic post after Kareena Kapoor’s shocking reaction on her all-black look

Kim Kardashian shares a cryptic post after Kareena Kapoor’s shocking reaction on her all-black look

Latest

view all