Preparations for Umer Sharif's treatment at US hospital completed: wife

Legendary comedian Umar Sharif. — Twitter/File

No hurdles in departure to United States, Zareen Umar says.

Sindh government to pay for air ambulance, she says.

US government had earlier in the day issued visas to Umar, family.

The preparations for legendary comedian Umar Sharif have been completed at United States' George Washington Hospital, his wife, Zareen Umer said Thursday.

In a statement, the entertainer's wife said the US government had issued visas to them, and now, there were no hurdles in their departure to the states.

"The invoice for the air ambulance will be sent to the Sindh government, who will then pay for it," Zareen said.

Umer Sharif is currently under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi for multiple ailments and had requested Prime Minister Imran Khan for expediting US visas for his surgery abroad.



The statement comes hours after the US government had issued visas to the ailing comedian and his family members for the legendary artist’s medical treatment in America.

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab had confirmed the development and thanked the US consulate for issuing visas.

“Even happier to inform that the visa has been issued just now. Thank u to the team at US Consulate for the support extended,” he tweeted. He added that the air ambulance will arrive tomorrow.

Sindh releases Rs40m fund

Addressing a press conference along with Sindh Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and renowned comedian Umer Sharif’s son Jawad Umer, Murtaza Wahab had on Wednesday said that the Sindh government had sanctioned a grant of Rs40 million for his medical treatment.

He said that the departure of Umer Sharif and his family was expected in the next 24 to 36 hours once the American visas were issued to them.

“The entire Sindh government stood with the ailing comedian and have released funds required for foreign treatment of the renowned entertainer,” he had said.

Umer Sharif's family thanks Sindh government

Jawad said he was thankful to the Sindh government, especially its culture department, for taking timely steps to ensure treatment of his ailing father abroad. He added that his father would leave for the US for treatment via an air ambulance arranged by the Sindh government once he got the visa.

He appealed to the media not to share pictures and video clips of his father under treatment as only a smiling face of Sharif had been seen by the public.