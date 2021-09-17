 
Friday Sep 17 2021
Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation

Friday Sep 17, 2021

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Security Forces on Wednesday killed two terrorists as they conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Razmak area of North Waziristan District.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR), the operation was carried out after the forces received reports of the presence of terrorists in the area. 

During the operation, the forces recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorists' hideout as well. An area clearance operation is underway to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the statement said.

The development came a day after security forces had killed five terrorists during an IBO in South Waziristan District, the ISPR had said in a statement on Wednesday.

The military's media wing mentioned that during an intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers were also martyred, with the forces conducting a cordon and search operation to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

