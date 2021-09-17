 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham amps up glam as she rocks denim jeans and scarlet heels

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Victoria Beckham amps up glam as she rocks denim jeans and scarlet heels

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham flaunted her grace in casual dress as she wore denim jeans scarlet heels.

The 47-year-old style queen rocked a casually chic ensemble for snaps at her fashion brand's office on Wednesday, giving fans major style envy in casual outfit with a fancy touch of her stylish heels.

David Beckham's sweetheart, who has endless collection of outfits from her clothing company VB, highlighted her phenomenal frame in denim cropped jeans.

The singer turned businesswoman took to Instagram to share a series of her stunning photos, looking effortlessly stylish in her chic look.

Victoria Beckham looked stylish as she injected a splash of colour with her woven heels which contrasted against her denim jeans. 

The fashionista shrugged on a grey jumper while rocking a chunky black belt to call attention to her svelte silhouette.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip's will 'to be kept under wraps' for 90 years, London judge rules

Prince Philip's will 'to be kept under wraps' for 90 years, London judge rules

Will of Queen Elizabeth's late husband will be sealed, court decides

Will of Queen Elizabeth's late husband will be sealed, court decides
Prince William to unveil environmental prize finalists

Prince William to unveil environmental prize finalists
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan to get married and have kids: insider

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker plan to get married and have kids: insider

Johnny Depp's 'mean' mother abandoned him as a teen, divorce documents claim

Johnny Depp's 'mean' mother abandoned him as a teen, divorce documents claim

Naomi Campbell named global ambassador for Queen's Commonwealth Trust

Naomi Campbell named global ambassador for Queen's Commonwealth Trust
Kate Middleton's son George may follow in Prince Harry's footsteps

Kate Middleton's son George may follow in Prince Harry's footsteps
Game Of Thrones' The Mountain undergoes massive physical transformation ahead of boxing match

Game Of Thrones' The Mountain undergoes massive physical transformation ahead of boxing match
Meghan Markle receives flak for highly-edited photos

Meghan Markle receives flak for highly-edited photos
Scott Disick's ex Amelia Hamlin turns heads on the opening night of London Fashion Week

Scott Disick's ex Amelia Hamlin turns heads on the opening night of London Fashion Week
Angelina Jolie takes her enviable style to the White House

Angelina Jolie takes her enviable style to the White House
Irina Shayk reacts to question about her romance with Kanye West

Irina Shayk reacts to question about her romance with Kanye West

Latest

view all