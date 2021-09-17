Victoria Beckham amps up glam as she rocks denim jeans and scarlet heels

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham flaunted her grace in casual dress as she wore denim jeans scarlet heels.



The 47-year-old style queen rocked a casually chic ensemble for snaps at her fashion brand's office on Wednesday, giving fans major style envy in casual outfit with a fancy touch of her stylish heels.

David Beckham's sweetheart, who has endless collection of outfits from her clothing company VB, highlighted her phenomenal frame in denim cropped jeans.

The singer turned businesswoman took to Instagram to share a series of her stunning photos, looking effortlessly stylish in her chic look.

Victoria Beckham looked stylish as she injected a splash of colour with her woven heels which contrasted against her denim jeans.



The fashionista shrugged on a grey jumper while rocking a chunky black belt to call attention to her svelte silhouette.

