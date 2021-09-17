 
Friday Sep 17 2021
Netflix tipped to finally win TV's biggest prize with 'The Crown'

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Netflix tipped to finally win TV’s biggest prize with ‘The Crown’
Netflix tipped to finally win TV’s biggest prize with ‘The Crown’

Los Angeles: Netflix is tipped to finally win television´s biggest prize Sunday as its critically adored British royals drama "The Crown" battles "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian" at an Emmys ceremony held in front of a scaled-back live audience.

Despite turning the entire TV landscape upside-down since its groundbreaking online platform launched in 2007, leading streamer Netflix has never won for best drama at the small-screen version of the Oscars -- nor best comedy, nor best limited series.

"´The Crown´ does feel like it finally has come to the moment where it´s going to have its moment," Variety awards editor Clayton Davis told AFP.

"It´s going to be the first big series win for Netflix."

As well as "The Crown" -- which in its fourth series depicts the ill-fated marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana -- the streaming giant is banking on the wildly popular "The Queen´s Gambit."

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a gifted but troubled chess prodigy, that show sent chessboard sales skyrocketing worldwide, and is the favorite to win top honors in the fiercely competitive limited series section -- for shows ending after one season.

Add in nominations for wide-ranging offerings from Regency romp "Bridgerton" to nature documentary "David Attenborough: A Life on our Planet" -- plus 34 Emmys won in technical categories announced ahead of Sunday´s gala -- and Netflix could be eyeing an all-time record haul.

"What we´re seeing is Netflix finally breaking through. They´ve always done well with the nominations, but never the final tally," said Deadline columnist Pete Hammond.

"This is a turning point for them," he told AFP.

If anyone can ruin the party, it will likely be Disney+, the new kid on the TV streaming block in just its second year, bringing beloved big-screen characters from "Star Wars" and Marvel films to the Emmys party.

Baby Yoda and a digitally de-aged Luke Skywalker helped "The Mandalorian" jointly top the overall nominations count alongside rival drama "The Crown."

The other outside bet for best drama is "Pose" -- Billy Porter´s LGBTQ-focused show exploring New York´s 1980s underground ballroom culture has mounted a dazzling Emmys campaign for its final season.

In limited series competition, quirky sitcom-inspired Marvel superhero show "WandaVision" has exceeded all critical expectations.

The category also features Kate Winslet´s small-town detective drama "Mare of Easttown," and British break-out series "I May Destroy You," which examines the aftermath of a rape -- both from traditional Emmys juggernaut HBO.

