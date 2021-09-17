 
Showbiz
Friday Sep 17 2021
Anushka Sharma supports Virat Kohli's step down from T20 captaincy

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Anushka Sharma supports Virat Kholi's step down from T20 captaincy

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is standing behind Virat Kohli's decision to quit India's T20 captain position.

Turning to her Instagram Thursday, the actor shared her cricketer husband's statement around stepping down from the position. Anushka also added a heart emoticon to the photo.

A part of Virat's Kohli's elaborate note read: "Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward."

He continued, "Of course, arriving at this decision took a lot of time. After a lot of contemplation and discussions with my close people, Ravi bhai and also Rohit, who have been an essential part of the leadership group, I've decided to step down as the T20 Captain after this T20 World Cup in Dubai in October. I have also spoken to the secretary Mr Jay Shah and the President of BCCI Mr Sourav Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same. I will continue to serve Indian Cricket and the Indian Team to the best of my ability."


