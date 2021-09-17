 
Friday Sep 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi back Pakistan's security agencies

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Pakistan captain Babar Azam. — File photo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam. — File photo

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi backed the country's security agencies after New Zealand cricket authorities decided to abruptly abandon the tour citing a "security alert."

Taking to Twitter, Babar Azam expressed his disappointment over the Black Caps' decision to withdraw from the series at the last minute. 

"Extremely disappointed on the abrupt postponement of the series, which could have brought the smiles back for millions of Pakistan cricket fans," the skipper wrote on Twitter, moments after the series was cancelled.

"I've full trust in the capabilities and credibility of our security agencies. They are our pride and always will be! Pakistan Zindabad!" the skipper added.

Afridi lavished praise on Pakistan's security agencies, describing them as "one of the best in the world."

"Wish I had words to describe my disappointment. We not only have the best security force in the world but many foreign teams have successfully & peacefully completed their cricket tours in Pakistan. Can feel for the cricket lovers in Pakistan & around the world," he added. 

"Earlier today, New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series," a press release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had said. 

"Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We have assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same. The Pakistan prime minister spoke personally to the prime minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team," it added.

The PCB said that the security officials who travelled with the New Zealand team were satisfied with security arrangements made by the Pakistan government throughout their stay here.

"PCB is willing to continue the scheduled matches. However, cricket lovers in Pakistan and around the world will be disappointed by this last-minute withdrawal," stated the PCB. 

