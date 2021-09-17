 
Friday Sep 17 2021
Meghan Markle and Harry accused of spending $1.5 million to appear on Time's cover

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Prince Harry Meghan on Wednesday graced the cover of Time magazine's annual 100 most influential people in the world issue.

Harry and Meghan, who quit their royal duties last year and moved from Britain to California, are featured on one of seven worldwide covers highlighting the honorees.

The photo shows the couple, who are titled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, dressed casually with a background of trees.

While thousands of fans have praised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, some social media users and critics were seen spreading conspiracy theories about the Time cover featuring the couple.

Royal biographer Angela Levin, who is known as a staunch opponent of the couple, shared a post which claimed the couple spent money to appear on the cover.

"Can it really be true that Harry and Meghan spent $1.5million to be on the cover?," she wrote and added, "Compassion to selves only comes to mind."

