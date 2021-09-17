 
Showbiz
Friday Sep 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Saba Qamar gets her second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Saba Qamar on Friday revealed she is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 after she received the second jab of her coronavirus vaccine.

Sharing her stunning photo from the vaccination centre, the Manto actor said “I’m fully vaccinated”.

Saba Qamar, who is an avid social media user, also urged her millions of fans to get their vaccine jab as well.

She said “Get your loved ones vaccinated as well” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Saba after she posted the adorable photo in all-black outfit.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

The actress also shared the same photo and boomerang video from the vaccination centre in her Insta Stories.

Saba Qamar is followed by over 4.6 million people on Instagram.

