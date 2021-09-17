 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘needs to reconcile’ with the royal family before political career

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Experts believe Meghan Markle needs to reconcile her relationships with the Firm before she starts on her own political career.

Royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams got candid about it all during her interview with Express, and there he was quoted saying, “Rumours have long been circulating that Meghan has political ambitions.”

“If she were to aim for a political career, it would link with her philanthropic activities and also Harry’s in areas such as mental health, diversity, gender equality and the environment.”

“There is little doubt she is articulate and committed and they have contacts which include top figures in the Democratic Party.”

Before concluding he added, “However if she wishes a caring, philanthropic image which appeals to the electorate, it is essential to have some family support.”

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber addresses rumours about Justin Bieber, loves to be called his wife

Hailey Bieber addresses rumours about Justin Bieber, loves to be called his wife
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face fresh attack for their recent feature

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face fresh attack for their recent feature
Taylor Swift delights fans as she drops new version of her hit song 'Wildest Dreams'

Taylor Swift delights fans as she drops new version of her hit song 'Wildest Dreams'
Angelina Jolie named the 'Godmother of Women for Bees'

Angelina Jolie named the 'Godmother of Women for Bees'
London Fashion Week: Amelia Hamlin and other stars showcase their enviable fashion senses

London Fashion Week: Amelia Hamlin and other stars showcase their enviable fashion senses
Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco ‘doing fine’ amid divorce: source

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco ‘doing fine’ amid divorce: source
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned ‘people getting bored’ of Spotify work

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned ‘people getting bored’ of Spotify work
Queen Elizabeth offering Sussex’s ‘perfect opportunity’ for Lilibet meeting

Queen Elizabeth offering Sussex’s ‘perfect opportunity’ for Lilibet meeting
Drake Bell addresses ‘false claims’ of child endangerment allegations

Drake Bell addresses ‘false claims’ of child endangerment allegations
Lawsuit filed against Netflix for 'sexist' line in Queen's Gambit show

Lawsuit filed against Netflix for 'sexist' line in Queen's Gambit show
Keira Knightley braves a doomsday Christmas in 'Silent Night'

Keira Knightley braves a doomsday Christmas in 'Silent Night'
Ed Sheeran announces 2022 album release, tour dates

Ed Sheeran announces 2022 album release, tour dates

Latest

view all