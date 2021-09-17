Meghan Markle ‘needs to reconcile’ with the royal family before political career

Experts believe Meghan Markle needs to reconcile her relationships with the Firm before she starts on her own political career.



Royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams got candid about it all during her interview with Express, and there he was quoted saying, “Rumours have long been circulating that Meghan has political ambitions.”

“If she were to aim for a political career, it would link with her philanthropic activities and also Harry’s in areas such as mental health, diversity, gender equality and the environment.”

“There is little doubt she is articulate and committed and they have contacts which include top figures in the Democratic Party.”

Before concluding he added, “However if she wishes a caring, philanthropic image which appeals to the electorate, it is essential to have some family support.”