Pak vs NZ: Ali Zaidi shares throwback video of Pakistan cricket team in message to Jacinda Ardern

In January, the Pakistan cricket team spent an afternoon with the families of the Christchurch mosque attack victims.

Following New Zealand’s decision to call off its tour of Pakistan before the first match, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi shared a throwback video of the Pakistan cricket team spending an afternoon with the families of the Christchurch mosque attack victims.

“Just a reminder: When Pakistan Cricket team visited New Zealand, they met the families of the Mar 2019 massacre victims, showed sympathy, warmth, grace [and] character]”, Zaidi wrote on Twitter.

Mentioning New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the minister said: “A must watch for you!”

Earlier, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, commenting on the decision taken by New Zealand Cricket, said that the “safety of the players is paramount.”

"When I spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, I conveyed our thanks for taking care of the New Zealand Cricket team," Ardern had said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"I know how disappointing it will be for everyone that the game hasn’t gone ahead, but we totally support the decision that’s been made. Player safety has to be paramount.”



The players, in the video shared by the PCB, could be seen chatting and exchanging gifts with the victims of the attack at the Hagley Oval cricket ground.

"I know that we did not go through the situation that you people did, but we do understand the pain that you feel," batting coach Younis Khan had told the families.