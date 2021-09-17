 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Sep 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Pak vs NZ: Ali Zaidi shares throwback video of Pakistan cricket team in message to Jacinda Ardern

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 17, 2021

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi.—PID/File
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi.—PID/File
  • The minister shares a video of Pakistan cricket team spending time with the families of Christchurch mosque attack victims.
  • New Zealand PM says “safety of the players is paramount".
  • In January, the Pakistan cricket team spent an afternoon with the families of the Christchurch mosque attack victims.

Following New Zealand’s decision to call off its tour of Pakistan before the first match, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi shared a throwback video of the Pakistan cricket team spending an afternoon with the families of the Christchurch mosque attack victims.

“Just a reminder: When Pakistan Cricket team visited New Zealand, they met the families of the Mar 2019 massacre victims, showed sympathy, warmth, grace [and] character]”, Zaidi wrote on Twitter.

Mentioning New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the minister said: “A must watch for you!”

Earlier, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, commenting on the decision taken by New Zealand Cricket, said that the “safety of the players is paramount.”

"When I spoke with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, I conveyed our thanks for taking care of the New Zealand Cricket team," Ardern had said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Related items

"I know how disappointing it will be for everyone that the game hasn’t gone ahead, but we totally support the decision that’s been made. Player safety has to be paramount.”

Pakistan team visited families of the Christchurch mosque attack victims

In January, the Pakistan cricket team spent an afternoon with the families of the Christchurch mosque attack victims, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The players, in the video shared by the PCB, could be seen chatting and exchanging gifts with the victims of the attack at the Hagley Oval cricket ground.

"I know that we did not go through the situation that you people did, but we do understand the pain that you feel," batting coach Younis Khan had told the families.

More From Sports:

Football legend Pele re-enters ICU at hospital

Football legend Pele re-enters ICU at hospital
Pakistan register win against much stronger South Korea in volleyball championship

Pakistan register win against much stronger South Korea in volleyball championship
Asad Umar lashes out at Maryam Nawaz after Pak vs NZ debacle

Asad Umar lashes out at Maryam Nawaz after Pak vs NZ debacle
Pakistani cueist Babar Masih defeats Indian peer at IBSF 6 Reds World Cup

Pakistani cueist Babar Masih defeats Indian peer at IBSF 6 Reds World Cup
Mohammad Amir says this act will 'bite' New Zealand in future after Kiwis abandon Pakistan tour

Mohammad Amir says this act will 'bite' New Zealand in future after Kiwis abandon Pakistan tour
Murad Raas says Ramiz Raja 'bowed down to int'l pressue' after Pak vz NZ series cancellation

Murad Raas says Ramiz Raja 'bowed down to int'l pressue' after Pak vz NZ series cancellation
Pak vs NZ: Foreign cricketers vouch for Pakistan's security as New Zealand bow out over 'alert'

Pak vs NZ: Foreign cricketers vouch for Pakistan's security as New Zealand bow out over 'alert'
'NZ will hear us at ICC,' PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja says after series cancellation

'NZ will hear us at ICC,' PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja says after series cancellation
Pak vs NZ: England to take decision on Pakistan tour within 24-48 hours

Pak vs NZ: England to take decision on Pakistan tour within 24-48 hours
New Zealand premier says safety paramount as team calls off Pakistan tour

New Zealand premier says safety paramount as team calls off Pakistan tour
Pak vs NZ: Shahid Afridi lashes out at New Zealand cricket for abandoning Pakistan tour

Pak vs NZ: Shahid Afridi lashes out at New Zealand cricket for abandoning Pakistan tour
Pak vs NZ: Pakistani cricketers react to series cancellation

Pak vs NZ: Pakistani cricketers react to series cancellation

Latest

view all