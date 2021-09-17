Asad Umar lashes out at Maryam Nawaz after Pak vs NZ debacle

Federal Minister for Development, Planning and Special Initiatives Asad Umar (left) and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz. — PTI/Reuters/File

"Enemies of Pakistan will be happy to read your statement," Umar tells Maryam.

Maryam Nawaz had hit out at PM Imran after NZ authorities cancelled the tour.

New Zealand authorities had cancelled the tour citing a "security alert".

Federal Minister for Development, Planning, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar turned his guns on PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz after the latter had criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Pakistan-New Zealand series cancellation.

"I will get green passport respect," Maryam Nawaz tweeted, hitting out at PM Imran Khan, hours after the New Zealand authorities had cancelled the tour citing a "security alert".

Lashing out at Maryam, Umar said it had been days since the PML-N leader had made a statement that would have comforted "Pakistan's enemies in India".

"The enemies of Pakistan will surely be happy to read your statement and they will be satisfied that your stance is still the same — the one that anti-Pakistani elements want to hear," Umar said.

Responding to the tour cancellation in a press conference in Islamabad, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed had said the New Zealand authorities do not have substantive proof of threat in Pakistan.

The interior minister said New Zealand took a unilateral decision to cancel the Pakistan tour despite the country's tight security arrangements for the team.

"The tour has been cancelled on the basis of a conspiracy. This is their [New Zealand's] problem. The National Crises Management Cell and other institutions had tried to convince them, but New Zealand's government has taken a unilateral decision," he said.

'NZ will hear us at ICC,' PCB chairman says

New Zealand will hear Pakistan at the International Cricket Council (ICC), the country's cricket board chief Ramiz Raja had said earlier in the day as he reacted to the cancellation.

"Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!!" the PCB chairman lashed out at New Zealand Cricket.

"Which world is NZ living in?? NZ will hear us at ICC," the statement.