 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
Web Desk

LSA 2021: Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari exude couple goals in adorable Instagram exchange

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

LSA 2021: Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari exude couple goals in adorable Instagram exchange

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari exuded couple goals in their most recent exchange on Instagram.

Ali posted a dashing picture of himself on the photo and video sharing platform with the caption: “Ounchi hae building, lift teri band hae [The building is high and the lift is broken]. Lekin ghabrana nahi hae, mae phir bhi aounga [But don't worry I will still come].”

In the snap the star can be seen serving looks in a formal getup striking pose in a black suit attire.

His photo and caption seems to have melted his fiancee's heart as Saboor adorably commented “waiting”. 

It is pertinent to mention that Saboor, who charmed audiences with her commendable performance in Geo TV's Fitrat, has bagged the Best Actress nomination for the Lux Style Awards.

With this exciting news, her man extended his love and support and urged fans to vote for her. 

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Hira Mani's father passes away

Hira Mani's father passes away
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram 'feared' Minal Khan will 'run away' after wedding: Watch hilarious video

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram 'feared' Minal Khan will 'run away' after wedding: Watch hilarious video
'Sad day for international cricket': Celebrities 'disappointed' after NZ pulls back Pak tour

'Sad day for international cricket': Celebrities 'disappointed' after NZ pulls back Pak tour
Atif Aslam announces his acting debut on Television: Watch Here

Atif Aslam announces his acting debut on Television: Watch Here
LSA 2021: Sajal Aly confesses her love for the sky: 'favourite part of life'

LSA 2021: Sajal Aly confesses her love for the sky: 'favourite part of life'
Asim Azhar disappointed over New Zealand canceling Pakistan tour

Asim Azhar disappointed over New Zealand canceling Pakistan tour

Faysal Quraishi on online controversies: 'There are comments that only make you laugh'

Faysal Quraishi on online controversies: 'There are comments that only make you laugh'
Saba Qamar gets her second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Saba Qamar gets her second jab of Covid-19 vaccine
My friends, my wife tell me not to think too much before choosing roles: Usman Mukhtar

My friends, my wife tell me not to think too much before choosing roles: Usman Mukhtar
Katrina Kaif, Bill Gates doppelgangers spotted at Minal Khan's wedding

Katrina Kaif, Bill Gates doppelgangers spotted at Minal Khan's wedding
LSAs 2021: Nazish Jahangir talks about importance of drama script

LSAs 2021: Nazish Jahangir talks about importance of drama script
Anushka Sharma supports Virat Kohli's step down from T20 captaincy

Anushka Sharma supports Virat Kohli's step down from T20 captaincy

Latest

view all