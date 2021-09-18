LSA 2021: Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari exude couple goals in adorable Instagram exchange

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari exuded couple goals in their most recent exchange on Instagram.

Ali posted a dashing picture of himself on the photo and video sharing platform with the caption: “Ounchi hae building, lift teri band hae [The building is high and the lift is broken]. Lekin ghabrana nahi hae, mae phir bhi aounga [But don't worry I will still come].”

In the snap the star can be seen serving looks in a formal getup striking pose in a black suit attire.

His photo and caption seems to have melted his fiancee's heart as Saboor adorably commented “waiting”.

It is pertinent to mention that Saboor, who charmed audiences with her commendable performance in Geo TV's Fitrat, has bagged the Best Actress nomination for the Lux Style Awards.

With this exciting news, her man extended his love and support and urged fans to vote for her.

