Saturday Sep 18 2021
Kate and William 'anxious' over Meghan, Harry's 'airbrushed' maagzine photos

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

Kate and William are in danger of being dragged into a transatlantic popularity contest with Meghan and Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Time magazine after making it to their 100 Most Influential People List. 

While the 'airbrushed' photos made some of the royal fans angry, Prince William and Kate Middleton got 'anxious.'

"Kate and William are in danger of being dragged into a transatlantic popularity contest," royale expert Duncan Larcombe told OK!

"They will feel anxious over the cover and everything Harry and Meghan do as it always seems to reflect on them.

"William and Kate are concerned about absolutely everything that comes out of America in regards to Harry and Meghan, especially Harry's tell-all warts and all memoir that's gonna hit the shelves sometime next year. They have no control over the narrative," he added. 

As for Harry and Meghan, they said they were "humbled" to be given a nod on the list and are also profiled in the publication in a short article in the magazine by chef José Andrés.

