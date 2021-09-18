Shahzad Akbar tests positive for coronavirus

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar. — PID/File

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar announced on Saturday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Akbar said he has isolated himself at home.

The adviser to the prime minister urged everyone to follow standard operation procedures (SOPs) and stay safe in a bid to keep coronavirus at bay.

The development comes after Adviser for Commerce and Investment to Prime Minister Abdul Razak Dawood tested positive for coronavirus on September 2.

Dawood had said he was isolated at home and had mild symptoms.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and have mild symptoms. I have isolated myself at home. Prayers requested," he wrote.

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases reached 64,564 on Saturday as 2,512 more people tested positive for the virus, while 3,610 people made full recovery from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Some 57,077 tests were conducted across the country on Friday.

The national coronavirus positivity rate in the last 24 hours was recorded at 4.4%. Among the active cases, 5,117 patients are under critical care.

The NCOC data showed 63 patients died from the virus during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 27,135.

The total tally of coronavirus cases has surpassed 1.2 million, while the death toll has reached 27,135, the data showed.