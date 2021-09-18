Lux Style Awards 2021: Hiba Bukhari issues voting plea

Hiba Bukhari recently turned to social media and issued an urgent plea to fans to slip in their votes for the 2021 Lux Style Awards.

For those unaware, Hiba has been nominated for her performance in Geo Entertainment’s drama serial, Deewangi, under the viewer’s choice category for Best Female Actor.



She shared her plea on Instagram Stories and even included a short caption that included a number of hopeful emojis, and read, “Guys vote.”

Other actresses Hiba is up against include Yumna Zaidi, Ayeza Khan and Saboor Ali.

Check it out below:



