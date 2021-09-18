 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Sep 18 2021
By
Web Desk

IHC tells govt to draft land acquisition policy in public interest

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 18, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a detailed order in a case related to allotment of plots to judges, bureaucrats and government employees, in which it has told the federal government that it hopes it will draft a land acquisition policy before the next hearing that is in the interest of the general public.

A special division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani also issued a notice to the attorney general to extend his cooperation in the matter.

The allotment of plots through a lottery in Islamabad's Sector F-14 and F-15 was suspended until the next hearing. 

Related items

The court said that the stay order does not extend to those affectees whose land was acquired. 

Authorities complained to the court that some parties are not cooperating, which is why there may be a delay in payment of compensation.

If the victims do not cooperate, the relevant authorities should file a petition in the court, the order said. It added that the authorities must provide a detailed response to all the petitions in the next hearing.

The order observed that the current policy of allotment was not in the public interest. It noted that plots were also given to judges who were fired for corruption and misconduct. 

It further noted that about 30,000 people are awaiting the allotment of plots and that they had been ignored during allotments in place of land in Sectors F-14 and F-15.

More From Pakistan:

Joe Biden facing 'unfair' criticism for US pull out: PM Imran Khan

Joe Biden facing 'unfair' criticism for US pull out: PM Imran Khan
Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of Pakistan on Sunday: PMD

Hot, dry weather likely in most parts of Pakistan on Sunday: PMD
Shahbaz personally spoke to Nawaz on show-cause notice to Javed Latif: sources

Shahbaz personally spoke to Nawaz on show-cause notice to Javed Latif: sources
Shahzad Akbar tests positive for coronavirus

Shahzad Akbar tests positive for coronavirus
PIA plane lands in Damascus after 22-year hiatus

PIA plane lands in Damascus after 22-year hiatus
Karachi traffic police slap fines worth Rs11.8 million in last 15 days

Karachi traffic police slap fines worth Rs11.8 million in last 15 days
Pakistan not responsible for Ashraf Ghani's failure: FO to EU

Pakistan not responsible for Ashraf Ghani's failure: FO to EU
Broadsheet seeks £1.2 million in new case against NAB

Broadsheet seeks £1.2 million in new case against NAB
Sindh to bear all treatment expenses of Pakistan's second tallest man

Sindh to bear all treatment expenses of Pakistan's second tallest man
Shahbaz says cantonment board polls spelled 'death of PTI's politics'

Shahbaz says cantonment board polls spelled 'death of PTI's politics'
Canadian police on the hunt for suspects involved in murder of Pakistani-origin man

Canadian police on the hunt for suspects involved in murder of Pakistani-origin man
PM Imran Khan initiates dialogue with Taliban for inclusive govt

PM Imran Khan initiates dialogue with Taliban for inclusive govt

Latest

view all