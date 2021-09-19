Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan confirms release date of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has confirmed the release date of her latest drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar, also featuring co-star Ugur Gunes.

Esra aka Halime Sultan turned to Instagram and shared her stunning BTS photos from the sets of Kanunsuz Topraklar and announced its release date.

The actress captioned the photos in Turkish language which reads: “Kanunsuz Topraklar on Wednesday, September 29.”

Fans showered love on Esra after she posted her dazzling BTS pictures.



The Kanunsuz Topraklar official Instagram handle also shared its release date.

Earlier, sharing the second trailer of her upcoming drama, the actress had revealed that it will premiere soon.

She had posted the trailer and wrote the caption in Turkish which reads: “Zonguldak, 1939. Kanunsuz Topraklar coming soon” followed by a heart emoji.