Cargo ship carrying 40 buses for Karachi BRT project arrive in Pakistan

Sunday Sep 19, 2021


  • Authorities say ship carries the first consignment of Green Line BRT buses.
  • Cargo ship Feng Shen enters Pakistan's territorial waters.
  • Another consignment of 40 buses to arrive in Pakistan in first week of October. 

Public transport in Karachi may be closer to getting a much-needed boost as a cargo ship carrying the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project buses has entered Pakistani territory.

Authorities confirmed to Geo News that the cargo ship Feng Shen, loaded with 40 buses, entered Pakistan’s territorial waters on Sunday.

Another consignment of 40 buses will arrive in Pakistan from China in the first week of October, confirmed authorities. 

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had recently said that the first shipment of 40 Green Line BRT buses will arrive in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had also announced that the BRT project will be inaugurated in Karachi in a month's time.

The project had been started back in 2016 by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who had aimed to complete the project within one year. However, due to various reasons, the project remained incomplete.  

