pakistan
Sunday Sep 19 2021
Unidentified men gun down Kohat police officer

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

Representational image.
Representational image.

KOHAT: A police constable Sunday was martyred after unidentified men opened fire at him in Kohat.

Police suspect personal enmity may have driven the assailants to murder the victim. The incident took place in Dhal Behzadi area of the district.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter, adding that the case is being suspected from all angles. 

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Inspector General of the Police (IGP) Muazzam Jah Ansari ordered the immediate arrest of the assailants.

The IGP termed the incident “unfortunate” and said that the culprits behind the incident will be arrested soon and the family of the deceased constable will be taken care of.

“We [police] are for providing safety to the people and such cowardly acts cannot demoralise us,” said IGP Ansari.

He lavished praise on KP's police officers, saying that they had always sacrificed their lives for the people. 

