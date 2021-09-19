Salman Khan to get whopping 350 crores to host ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Bollywood star Salman Khan will reportedly receive a staggering 350 crores to host Bigg Boss season 15, according to media reports.



According to Indian media, Salman Khan, who is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, will be paid 350 crores for hosting of the reality show for 14 weeks.

The Bigg Boss 15 is scheduled to start in October this year.

Khan has been hosting the show for the past 11 seasons and he has been the highest paid host of it.

He reportedly charged 20 crores per episode for season 14.



Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently in Austria for the shooting of Tiger 3 and will fly back to Mumbai on September 25, 2021.

They arrived in Austria after completing their shooting in Russia and Turkey.