 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Sep 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan to get whopping 350 crores to host ‘Bigg Boss 15’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

Salman Khan to get whopping 350 crores to host ‘Bigg Boss 15’
Salman Khan to get whopping 350 crores to host ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Bollywood star Salman Khan will reportedly receive a staggering 350 crores to host Bigg Boss season 15, according to media reports.

According to Indian media, Salman Khan, who is currently busy shooting his upcoming film Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, will be paid 350 crores for  hosting of the reality show for 14 weeks.

The Bigg Boss 15 is scheduled to start in October this year.

Khan has been hosting the show for the past 11 seasons and he has been the highest paid host of it.

He reportedly charged 20 crores per episode for season 14.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently in Austria for the shooting of Tiger 3 and will fly back to Mumbai on September 25, 2021.

They arrived in Austria after completing their shooting in Russia and Turkey.

More From Showbiz:

LSA'21: Hiba Bukhari invites fans to vote for her 'Deewangi' nomination

LSA'21: Hiba Bukhari invites fans to vote for her 'Deewangi' nomination
Ali Zafar performs khattak with Gul Panra in new Pashto song: Watch Teaser

Ali Zafar performs khattak with Gul Panra in new Pashto song: Watch Teaser
'I love Resham more than she loves me': Meera

'I love Resham more than she loves me': Meera
Deepika Padukone interrupts Ranveer Singh's chat session: 'When are you coming home?'

Deepika Padukone interrupts Ranveer Singh's chat session: 'When are you coming home?'
Mathira asks fans to not get 'jealous': 'I'm all natural'

Mathira asks fans to not get 'jealous': 'I'm all natural'
Watch: Atif Aslam, Sara Bharwana exude couple goals in viral wedding video

Watch: Atif Aslam, Sara Bharwana exude couple goals in viral wedding video
After Sindhi and Balochi, Ali Zafar is now releasing a Pashto song

After Sindhi and Balochi, Ali Zafar is now releasing a Pashto song
Feroze Khan thanks fans as ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ trends at No. 1 in India on YouTube

Feroze Khan thanks fans as ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ trends at No. 1 in India on YouTube
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan confirms release date of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan confirms release date of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’
Lux Style Awards 2021: Hiba Bukhari issues voting plea

Lux Style Awards 2021: Hiba Bukhari issues voting plea
Netizen compares Meesha Shafi with Keanu Reeves, she is 'not mad'

Netizen compares Meesha Shafi with Keanu Reeves, she is 'not mad'
Hira Mani's father passes away

Hira Mani's father passes away

Latest

view all