 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Sam Asghari’s ex addresses engagement to Britney Spears

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

Sam Asghari’s ex addresses engagement to Britney Spears
Sam Asghari’s ex addresses engagement to Britney Spears

Sam Asghari’s ex finally weighed in on the news of his and Britney Spears’ engagement.

His ex, Mayra Verónica got candid over it all during her interview with TMZ.

There the model was quoted saying, “I feel great. I feel very happy for them. He hit the jackpot!”

She also admitted, “She hit the jackpot too, though.” Mostly believe “He’s extremely supportive. He’s a really, really supportive guy, and after all the s–t she’s been through, that’s what she needs.”

The model and Asghari dated for a year during 2015 and 2016 but cut it short after he met Spears on the sets of her Slumber Party music video MV) in the same year.

“He was a really sweet guy. He was always super, super supportive, so I think she’s with the right guy.”

Before concluding Mayra also went on to say, “He’s such a charming, sweet guy that I really hope so — for her sake. She’s been through enough.”

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline

Scott Disick finds comfort in kids after split with Amelia Hamline
Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber showcases her impressively fit figure in vacation snaps with hubby Justin Bieber
Kanye West's new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

Kanye West's new clip gets over 3 million views on Instagram

Prince Andrew’s abuse case causing ‘irreparable’ damage to royal brand

Prince Andrew’s abuse case causing ‘irreparable’ damage to royal brand
Viking Lagertha attends Emmy Awards

Viking Lagertha attends Emmy Awards

Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy

Prince William details Prince Philip’s hilarious quip over cursing boy
Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip’s ‘vital’ royal skill: report

Prince Harry’s tribute to Prince Philip’s ‘vital’ royal skill: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton aiming to ‘strike back’ at Sussexes

Prince William, Kate Middleton aiming to ‘strike back’ at Sussexes
Prince Andrew to wind up with shocking £360k bill in abuse case legal fees

Prince Andrew to wind up with shocking £360k bill in abuse case legal fees
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘shelving baby no. 4 plans’ to help Queen

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘shelving baby no. 4 plans’ to help Queen
New report claims Prince Charles met the fixer who helped get a CBE for a billionaire

New report claims Prince Charles met the fixer who helped get a CBE for a billionaire
John Challis, Only Fools and Horses actor, dies

John Challis, Only Fools and Horses actor, dies

Latest

view all