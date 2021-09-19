 
Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Sunday Sep 19 2021
By
Reuters

Kohli to step down as RCB skipper after 2021 IPL season

By
Reuters

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 5, 2021 Indias Virat Kohli looks on Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 5, 2021 India's Virat Kohli looks on Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Virat Kohli will step down as captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after the 2021 season, the player said on Sunday.

Kohli this week also gave up the captaincy of India's Twenty20 side to manage his immense workload, saying he would not continue in the role after this year's World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

"This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I'll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me," said Kohli on RCB's Twitter handle.

"I spoke to the management this evening. This was something that was on my mind... I needed the space to refresh, regroup and be absolutely clear in how to move forward."

Kohli, who took over as RCB skipper full time in 2013, has yet to lead the side to an IPL title.

"RCB is going to go through a transitional phase with a big auction coming up next year... I've made it to clear to the management that I cannot think of being in any other team than RCB," added the 32-year-old.

RCB take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Monday in their first game since the resumption of the 2021 season.

More From Sports:

ICC might as well be 'Indian Cricket Council', former PCB chairman says

ICC might as well be 'Indian Cricket Council', former PCB chairman says
Khadija and Shafaq Dar aim to win gold medal for Pakistan in weightlifting

Khadija and Shafaq Dar aim to win gold medal for Pakistan in weightlifting
Major loss of NZ pulling out is our credibility taking a hit: Wasim Khan

Major loss of NZ pulling out is our credibility taking a hit: Wasim Khan
Kamran Akmal demands inclusion of only domestic players in A+ category

Kamran Akmal demands inclusion of only domestic players in A+ category
'No threat today?': Mohammad Hafeez trolls New Zealand cricket team

'No threat today?': Mohammad Hafeez trolls New Zealand cricket team
Pakistani cueist Babar Masih wins 2 more IBSF 6-Red World Cup matches

Pakistani cueist Babar Masih wins 2 more IBSF 6-Red World Cup matches
'Threats to players before tour were hoaxes': NZ Cricket Players' Association chief

'Threats to players before tour were hoaxes': NZ Cricket Players' Association chief

NZ series debacle: Pakistan cricket heavyweights to feature in National T20 Cup

NZ series debacle: Pakistan cricket heavyweights to feature in National T20 Cup
'Everything changed on Friday,' says NZ Cricket chief David White

'Everything changed on Friday,' says NZ Cricket chief David White

Gladiators owner suggests holding exhibition matches in Pindi after NZ fiasco

Gladiators owner suggests holding exhibition matches in Pindi after NZ fiasco
'So disgusting, so disrespectful': Amir Khan on being removed from US flight

'So disgusting, so disrespectful': Amir Khan on being removed from US flight
Black Caps arrive in Dubai after abandoning Pakistan tour

Black Caps arrive in Dubai after abandoning Pakistan tour

Latest

view all